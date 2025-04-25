Q3 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Raised by William Blair

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 78,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 308,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,482 shares of company stock valued at $40,288,720. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

