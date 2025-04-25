Q3 EPS Estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust Cut by B. Riley

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrise Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunrise Realty Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.25 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 44,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $479,867.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,711,322 shares in the company, valued at $29,526,296.58. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,243,033 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,913. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

