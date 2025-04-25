Q4 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Issued By Desjardins

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.11.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

