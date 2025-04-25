Raymond James Cuts Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$27.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.12. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.60 and a 52 week high of C$29.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

See Also

