Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 7.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPC. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RSPC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

