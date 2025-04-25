Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 166,392 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 198,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.