Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 256,553 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 256,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.