Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 272,190 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.