Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 283,872 CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of CrossAmerica Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

