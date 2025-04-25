Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

