Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 864,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,556,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of SEM opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

