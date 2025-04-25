Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in TopBuild by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 35,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $302.42 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

