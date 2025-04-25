Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 106,741 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 586,924 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.68.

Western Digital stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

