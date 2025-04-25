Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 197,062 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

