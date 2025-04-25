Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 482,317 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 482,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,193,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

