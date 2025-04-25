Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.36 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after acquiring an additional 370,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after buying an additional 666,432 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

