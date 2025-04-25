Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.45 Million in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

