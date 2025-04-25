Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.46 Million in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 72,152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

PIZ stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

