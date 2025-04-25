Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.53 Million in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 332,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BIZD opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

