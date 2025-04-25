Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 436,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BBLU opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.