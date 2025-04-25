Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $32.61 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

