Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

