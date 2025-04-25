Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.95 Million in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,216,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

