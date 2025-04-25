Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.30 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Belden by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 708,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Belden by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of BDC opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

