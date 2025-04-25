Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.31 Million in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KTB opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

