Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $41.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

