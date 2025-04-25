Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 696,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

