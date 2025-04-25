Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 342,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163,708 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
