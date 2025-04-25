Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 342,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163,708 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.