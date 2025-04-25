Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 313,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

