Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

