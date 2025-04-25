Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 376.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 109,847 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.05. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.