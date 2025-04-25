Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575,450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.58 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

