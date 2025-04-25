Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 249,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

