Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 126,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 63,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,093,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

