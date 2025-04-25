Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 169,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SASR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 582,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 129,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 302.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

