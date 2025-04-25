Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

EE opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

