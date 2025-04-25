Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after buying an additional 934,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

