Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 115,954 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 115,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 150,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000.

ISCG opened at $44.41 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

