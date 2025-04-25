Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 123,234 iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 161,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.