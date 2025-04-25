Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,371 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

CVCO opened at $488.74 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $544.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.96.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

