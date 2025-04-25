Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 143,172 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 464,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $17,819,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,491.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 311,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DKL stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.105 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

