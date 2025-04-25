Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 284,139 Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,809,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 244,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

