Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 71,502 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Tennant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Tennant by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tennant by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

