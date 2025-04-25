Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.37 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 113,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

