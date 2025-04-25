Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.39 Million Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LGI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.