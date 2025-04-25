Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,479,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRON. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In related news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $304,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,512.24. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,648,094 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

