Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.68 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 186,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

SouthState Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.65.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

