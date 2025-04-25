Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.82 Million Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 293,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,536 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.