Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $6,281,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.