Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

